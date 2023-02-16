Key developments in the aftermath of Turkey, Syria quakes

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s disaster management agency has raised the number of fatalities in in the country from two quakes that struck nine hours apart last week to 36,187. That pushes the combined death toll from Turkey and Syria to 39,875. The figure is certain to increase as search teams sifting through the rubble find more bodies. Meanwhile, some foreign rescue crews are beginning to leave. Onlookers at Istanbul Airport clapped to display gratitude to a 27-member team of Greek rescuers who were heading back home after ending their mission to search for survivors in the hard-hit city of Adiyaman.

