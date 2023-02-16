Zelenskyy asks for support for Ukraine at Berlin film fest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked artists and filmmakers to unequivocally declare their support for his country during a live video address at the opening of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. Referring to the Berlin Wall which divided the city from 1961 to 1989, Zelenskyy on Thursday said that now Russia, which attacked Ukraine almost one year ago, is building a new wall in his country. Zelenskyy, a former comedian and actor, features prominently in Sean Penn’s film about the war in Ukraine, “Superpower,” which will have its world premiere at the Berlinale. This year’s event, which runs until Feb. 26, will see 18 films compete for the Golden and the Silver Bear awards.

