Iowa school closed after shooting could reopen next week

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The founder of an educational program for at-risk teenagers in Des Moines says he hopes to reopen the school as soon as next week with enhanced security. That’s about a month after a shooting left two students dead. Will Keeps, the founder of Starts Right Here, was shot in the hip and right hand as he tried to intervene. He said Friday that the Jan. 23 shooting has left him more motivated to resume his work with teens who dropped out or were suspended from traditional schools. When students return, however, there will be armed guards and metal detectors. Police have charged two teenagers from Des Moines with murder.

