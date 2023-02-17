Leaders focus on Ukraine war at Munich Security Conference

MUNICH (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to give the opening address at a major annual conference on international security policy. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was expected to dominate the three-day Munich Security Conference, which starts Friday in Germany. About 40 heads of state and government, as well as politicians and security experts from almost 100 countries, including the United States, Europe and China, were expected to attend the event. Zelenskyy is participating by video link. For the first time in two decades, conference organizers didn’t invite Russian officials. Western countries have sought to isolate Russia diplomatically over the invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 2022.

