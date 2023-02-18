Courthouse named for Harvard law professor who taught Obamas

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A California courthouse has been named for a native son who went on to a distinguished career at Harvard Law School, where he taught future President Barack Obama and his wife. The Merced County courthouse was named Friday for Charles James Ogletree Jr. to honor his contributions to law, education and civil rights. The longtime law professor who was diagnosed seven years ago with Alzheimer’s was not at the ceremony attended by siblings and dozens of others. Ogletree represented Anita Hill when she accused Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment during his U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 1991. He also represented the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.