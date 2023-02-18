NYC police cruiser kills pedestrian in multivehicle accident

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police cruiser struck and killed a 52-year-old woman in a multivehicle accident while responding to an emergency call. Police say the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens. Officials say the police SUV had its emergency lights on when it struck a car that turned in front of it. The cruiser then veered toward a sidewalk, hit the pedestrian and struck another car. The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police say four officers in the SUV were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

