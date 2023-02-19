The Daniels win the DGA’s top prize, an Oscar bellwether

The Directors Guild of America handed its top prize for feature filmmaking to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” putting them on course to win at the Academy Awards next month. The 75th annual DGA Awards denied Steven Spielberg would would been a record-extending four wins for the guild’s top honor. Spielberg had once been expected to cruise through awards season with his autobiographical “The Fabelmans,” but the strong affection for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” has come to dominate Hollywood’s Oscar run-up. Kwan and Scheinert, the filmmaking pair known as “The Daniels,” are just the third duo to win the DGA’s top award. The awards were held Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California.

