Bahrain charges religious reformers with questioning Islam

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Gulf nation of Bahrain plans to put three religious reformers on trial for allegedly questioning the foundations of Islam. The case has divided the Shiite majority of the country, which is ruled by a Sunni monarchy. The three are members of Tajdeed, a local Shiite cultural society that advocates open discussion of religion, and whose members have questioned Islamic jurisprudence and scholarly opinions. Such questioning is taboo in many parts of the Muslim world, where religious and political authorities enforce orthodoxy. The state-run Bahrain News Agency says the three will stand trial Tuesday for “deliberately undermining the basics of the Islamic religion.” Bahrain quashed pro-democracy protests by force in 2011.

