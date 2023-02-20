Faux fur, hot water bottles at Burberry’s new London show

LONDON (AP) — British luxury brand Burberry has unveiled its first catwalk show under new creative director Daniel Lee at London Fashion Week on Monday. The heritage brand is best known for its elegant, functional trench coats, first invented during World War I. But Lee, who joined Burberry in September, took the fashion house in a brand new direction with a debut collection featuring faux fur and feathers, slogan T-shirts and playful duck prints. The 37-year-old British designer was credited with revitalizing Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta with hugely popular accessories like shoes and handbags during his tenure there, and many in the fashion industry were keen to know if he could work the same magic at Burberry.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.