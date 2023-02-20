Former Dutch queen Beatrix breaks wrist in skiing accident

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Royal House says that Princess Beatrix, the 85-year-old former Dutch queen, has undergone surgery after breaking her wrist in a skiing accident. The Royal House said in a statement Monday that the accident happened last Friday and the princess “has undergone surgery for the break and returned to the Netherlands.” It says she is “otherwise in good health and will recover at home.” Beatrix reigned for 33 years until abdicating in favor of her son, Willem-Alexander, who was crowned in 2013. The second of her three sons, Johan Friso, died in 2013, 18 months after he was left with grave brain injuries caused when he was caught in an avalanche while skiing in Austria.

