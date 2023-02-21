Despite GOP rift, Kansas lawmakers target ballot drop boxes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Conservative Kansas lawmakers are pushing ahead with trying to eliminate most ballot drop boxes in elections. A measure on drop boxes cleared a Senate committee Tuesday, despite a split among top Republicans. The panel voted 5-4 to approve a bill that would limit each of the state’s 105 counties to only one drop box, only inside its election office and only when two people from different political parties are constantly monitoring the box. Counties currently can have as many drop boxes as they want and 167 were in use in last year’s election. Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach backs the bill while GOP Secretary of State Scott Schwab opposes it.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.