Former US Rep. Adam Kinzinger to release book in October

NEW YORK (AP) — The Illinois Republican who broke with his party two years ago after the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. The Open Field announced Tuesday that former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger’s “Renegade: My Life in Faith, the Military, and Defending America from Trump’s Attack on Democracy” is scheduled for on release Oct. 17. The Penguin Random House imprint is overseen by Maria Shriver. Kinzinger was first elected to Congress in 2010 and became a leading GOP critic of Trump and his Republican colleagues. He did not seek reelection last year.

