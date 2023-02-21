US Rep. Cicilline to step down, lead nonprofit foundation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline is stepping down this summer to lead his home state’s largest funder of nonprofits. Cicilline on Tuesday announced he will be president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, effective June 1. The Democrat is a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Committee on the Judiciary. He said the opportunity to lead the foundation was unexpected, but gives him the opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of state residents. The Rhode Island Foundation focuses on supporting economic security, affordable health care, as well as education and training.

