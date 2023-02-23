1st transgender woman to compete in Puerto Rico pageant

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A transgender woman has for the first time been selected to participate in the Puerto Rico Miss Universe contest held in the largely conservative U.S. territory. Daniela Arroyo González was chosen Thursday in her second attempt. She is best known for winning a federal lawsuit against Puerto Rico’s government that allows people to change their gender on their birth certificate, was chosen Thursday. Arroyo also cofounded a support group called Puerto Rico Trans Youth Coalition. Arroyo will compete with other candidates representing the island’s 78 municipalities to be selected Miss Universe Puerto Rico.

