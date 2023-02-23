Maryland mulls ending child sexual abuse lawsuit time limits

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are considering ending the state’s statute of limitations for when lawsuits can be filed against institutions for child sex abuse. Accusers who support the measure testified at a bill hearing Thursday in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee. Currently, people in Maryland who say they were sexually abused as children can’t sue after they reach the age of 38. The Maryland House has approved legislation in recent years that would have lifted that age limit, but it stalled in the state Senate. If a bill becomes law, it will likely face a court challenge.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.