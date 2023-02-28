$1.1B wagered in Ohio’s first month of legal sports gambling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans wagered more than $1.1 billion on sports betting in January, the first month sports gambling was legal in the state. The Ohio Casino Control Commission released the data Tuesday, noting the bets resulted in $208.9 million in revenue for sportsbooks across the state. The vast majority of wagers were placed online, officials said, with 16 operators accounting for $205 million in revenue. Ohio’s 14 in-person, retail sportsbooks reported $3.2 million in revenue, while the state’s four casinos showed $86 million in gaming revenues for January. The state taxes sports gambling revenue at 10%.

