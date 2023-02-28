Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 3:53 PM

Memphis teen 1 of 2 charged in church leader’s 2022 killing

KIFI

By ADRIAN SAINZ
Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been indicted in the carjacking and fatal shooting of a prominent United Methodist Church leader in Memphis, Tennessee. The Shelby County District Attorney’s office said the two were each indicted on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the July 2022 death of the Rev. Autura Eason-Williams. Eason-Williams was found in her driveway with gunshot wounds July 18, 2022. She died at a hospital. Police say video footage showed that the pastor was ordered out of her car and then shot before her car was taken.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content