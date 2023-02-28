Mississippi could renew initiatives but ban them on abortion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi residents might get back the ability to enact public policy through statewide ballot initiatives. But people would be banned from using the process to change abortion laws. Republican lawmakers advanced a proposal Tuesday that would strip voters of their ability to launch abortion measures under a revived ballot initiative process. Mississippi had an initiative procedure for decades, but the state Supreme Court ruled in 2021 that it was invalid. Republican Rep. Fred Shanks says there is concern among Republican lawmakers about Mississippi voters trying to use the process to expand abortion access that is now tightly limited. The resolution goes to the full House for more debate.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

