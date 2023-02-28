New College conservative board votes to abolish DEI office

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Trustees picked by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee New College of Florida have voted to abolish its small office that handles diversity, equity and inclusion programs targeted by conservatives throughout the state university system. The trustees voted 9-3 Tuesday to get rid of the school’s Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence, with four full-time staff positions to be transferred elsewhere to open jobs. The board also voted to permit interim President Richard Corcoran to consider ending a single online mandatory employee diversity training program. Some trustees said it was important to take a stand on issues they believe cause discrimination based on race, gender, LGBTQ and other group identities rather than focusing on individual merit.

By CURT ANDERSON and JOCELYN GECKER Associated Press

