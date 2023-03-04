Fiery tanker crash kills driver, burns Maryland homes

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A tanker truck has crashed on a Maryland highway and caught fire, killing the driver and damaging other vehicles and homes. State police tweeted Saturday afternoon that the driver had died but no other fatalities or injuries had been reported. The Frederick News-Post reports the vehicle was a gas tanker that overturned, hit a tree and exploded, sparking massive flames and billowing smoke. Police say the crash is under investigation. The State Highway Administration says the crash shut down U.S. 15 in Frederick in both directions for an “extended closure.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.