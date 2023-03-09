South Korea, Japan to hold summit next week to expand ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and Japan say their leaders will hold a summit next week in Japan. Their announcements on Thursday came days after South Korea announced a major step toward resolving strained bilateral ties stemming from Tokyo’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit Japan from March 16 to 17 for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The fraught Seoul-Tokyo ties complicated American efforts to reinforce its three-way security cooperation to better deal with rising Chinese influence and North Korean nuclear threats.

