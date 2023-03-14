San Francisco to air Black reparations plan, $5M per person

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco supervisors are taking up a draft reparations proposal that includes a $5 million lump-sum payment for each eligible Black person. San Francisco could become the first major U.S. city to fund reparations as the idea gains traction across the country. It’s unclear what actions the board will take at the Tuesday hearing. Critics say reparations are flawed and financially unfeasible. Reparations advocates say the harms of slavery have continued since its official end in 1865. Black people make up 6% of San Francisco’s population and 38% of its homeless residents.

