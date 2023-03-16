Skip to Content
Banks said to be working on rescue plan for First Republic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some of America’s largest banks are working on a rescue package for First Republic Bank. That’s according to several media reports. Citing anonymous sources, The Wall Street Journal reports that Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are in discussions to deposit billions of their own money to help shore up San Francisco-based First Republic Bank. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, U.S. Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group are also said to be involved. The Journal says each participating bank is expected to contribute differing amounts, but they are all likely to contribute at least $1 billion each.

