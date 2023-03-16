Students call for education reform in Hungary protest march

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Thousands of students and other opponents of Hungary’s right-wing government have marched in the capital Budapest demanding educational reforms and a change in the Central European country’s political culture. The protest on Wednesday was dubbed a “freedom march” by organizers and was called by teachers unions and student groups. They’ve spent months pressuring Hungary’s government to provide pay rises and better working conditions for educators. The groups have also demanded the repeal of legislation that limits teachers’ right to strike. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán broke with his tradition of giving an address in the Budapest. The populist leader instead spoke to supporters in a small town around two hours from the capital.

