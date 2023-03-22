Red Cross says violence displaced more Colombians in 2022

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The Red Cross says the number of internally displaced people in Colombia increased significantly last year as several armed groups fought for control of rural pockets of the country. In its annual assessment of humanitarian challenges in the South American country, the organization says that while confrontations between Colombia’s army and rebel groups decreased last year, fighting among rebel groups continues to take a heavy toll on civilians. Some communities are increasingly being affected by landmines, death threats and attacks on health workers, the humanitarian group said.

