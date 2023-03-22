Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel’s dog toy dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute between Jack Daniel’s and the makers of a squeaking dog toy that humorously mimics the whiskey’s signature look gave Supreme Court justices a lot to chew on. The justices heard approximately an hour and a half worth of arguments in the case Wednesday. The question for the court has to do with whether the toy’s maker infringed on Jack Daniel’s trademarks with its similar look. But it wasn’t clear at the end of arguments whether Jack Daniel’s case is on the rocks or whether the makers of the Bad Spaniels toy had been, well, bad.

