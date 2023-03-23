German unions call for wide-ranging transport strike Monday

BERLIN (AP) — German unions are calling on thousands of workers across the country’s transport system to stage a one-day strike on Monday that is expected to bring widespread disruption to planes, trains and local transit. The ver.di service workers’ union and the EVG union announced the 24-hour walkout in a joint appearance Thursday that come as employees in many sectors have been seeking hefty raises to reflect persistently high inflation. Both unions are seeking raises above Germany’s current annual inflation rate of 8.7%.

