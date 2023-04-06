Arizona judge skeptical of suit seeking to execute prisoner

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is expressing skepticism about whether he can order any changes in response to a lawsuit against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, that attempts to force her to carry out an execution. Judge Frank Moskowitz has agreed to let attorneys brief their arguments in the coming weeks. But he said he’s not sure what he can do, because the Arizona Supreme Court order authorizing the execution of Aaron Gunches in the 2002 killing of Ted Price will expire late Thursday night. Hobbs has vowed not to enforce any death sentences until there’s confidence the state can enforce the death penalty without violating the law.

