2 House Dems call on California Sen. Feinstein to resign
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two House Democrats are calling on U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein to resign after her extended absence from Washington, saying she is no longer able to properly do her job. Feinstein is 89 and the oldest member of Congress. She announced early last month that she was being treated for shingles and has not returned to the Senate. Her absence has complicated Democratic efforts to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees for federal courts in a narrowly divided chamber. Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna of California and Dean Phillips of Minnesota said Wednesday that the longtime senator should step down.