Danes lift sailing ban in Nord Stream pipeline leak area

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark says it is lifting a sailing ban in the area of the Baltic Sea around the gas leaks caused by explosions that incapacitated the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year. However, the Danish Maritime Authority said Thursday it was maintaining some restrictions on the seabed “due to underwater obstacles.” Shortly after the explosions in September, the agency established a prohibited area to ensure ships did not approach the site. Four leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines that run from Russia to Germany. The blasts were deemed acts of sabotage. However, the identity of the perpetrator remains unclear.

