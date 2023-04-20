Poll: Biden 2024 splits Dems but most would back him in Nov.
By SEUNG MIN KIM and EMILY SWANSON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Only about half of Democrats think President Joe Biden should run again in 2024, a new poll shows, but a large majority say they’d be likely to support him if he became the nominee. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that 26% of Americans overall want to see Biden run again — a slight recovery from the 22% who said that in January. Forty-seven percent of Democrats say they want him to run, also up slightly from only 37% who said that in January. Jenipher Lagana, a 59-year-old voter, says she likes Biden but “my problem with him running in 2024 is that he’s just so old.”