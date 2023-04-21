China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has stepped up threats against the self-governing island of Taiwan, saying any who go against Beijing’s demand to exert control over the island are “playing with fire.” China considers Taiwan a part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Qin Gang’s remarks Friday came at the end of a speech espousing China’s contribution to the global economy and the interests of developing nations. He repeatedly praised Communist Party Secretary General Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative. The concept is the latest of China’s moves to position its methods as an alternative to the Western liberal approach that largely defines international relations. China says its single-party political system offers social stability and economic growth.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.