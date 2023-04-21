Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater after 3 die

HAMPTON, N.H (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for a fisherman after his boat was found capsized and three companions later found dead. The boat was reported missing just before midnight Wednesday. The Coast Guard says the four men left the harbor in Hampton, New Hampshire, on Wednesday morning intending to fish in an area called Jeffreys Ledge, about 50 miles offshore. They were reporting missing late Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. Thursday, searchers spotted an overturned vessel about 7 miles northeast of Cape Ann, Massachusetts. Three people were later recovered unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The search was suspended Friday morning for the fourth man.

