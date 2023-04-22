At least 21 killed as Somalia battles jihadis in remote area

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A top army official says Somalia’s military repulsed an attack by jihadi fighters in a remote region of the country. General Mohamed Ahmed Taredisho said Somali forces killed at least 18 al-Shabab militants early Saturday. He says at least three civilians described as “traditional elders” were killed in the fighting near Masagaway town. The town is located in the central region of Galgadud and home to a military base. A resident told The Associated Press that Al-Shabab members overran the base, confiscated weapons and burned battle wagons during the attack. Al-Shabab has ties with al-Qaida. The group intensified attacks on military bases in recent months after losing control of rural territories to government forces.

