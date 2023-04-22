‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later. The company has discovered a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire. Until the recall repair is done, GM advises owners to park outdoors. Possibly 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023. The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. That in turn could lead to a fire when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

