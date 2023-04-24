Missouri officer fatally shoots man who allegedly pulled gun

WELDON SPRING, Mo. (AP) — A man was shot to death by a police officer in suburban St. Louis early Monday after allegedly pulling a gun while being arrested. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the St. Charles County town of Weldon Spring. Names of the man shot and the officer who shot him have not been released. The St. Charles County Police Department says officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and a man in the vehicle tried to run. Police say he was caught after a brief foot chase, resisted arrest and was shot by an officer after pulling a gun. The man died at a hospital. The officers were unhurt.

