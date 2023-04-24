U2 creating new experience with Sphere Las Vegas concerts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U2 is familiar with rocking out in major sporting arenas and stadiums, but the legendary band will soon hit the stage to create a new immersive concert experience inside a high-tech, globe-shaped venue in Las Vegas. Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment announced Monday the dates for U2’s upcoming “U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere” shows starting Sept. 29. The band’s special five-night run of shows will be held until Oct. 8 at The Venetian’s MSG Sphere with a state-of-the-art audio and visual system designed personally for each concertgoer. The massive spherical venue will have 17,500 seats with a scalable capacity of nearly 20,000 guests.

