Proud Boys Jan. 6 jury to hear 2nd day of closing arguments

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury is scheduled to hear a second day of closing arguments in the seditious conspiracy trial for former Proud Boys extremist group leaders charged with plotting to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. A lawyer for ex-Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio will address jurors Tuesday before they begin deliberating in Washington, D.C. It’s one of the most serious cases to come out of the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack, which temporarily halted Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over Donald Trump. The defendants are from Florida, Pennsylvania, New York and Washington. Defense attorneys say there was no plan to attack the Capitol.

