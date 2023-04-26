Jailed Kremlin foe Navalny says he may face life sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says he could be handed a life sentence on a set of new extremism and terrorism charges that he has described as a Kremlin-ordered political vendetta. Navalny exposed official corruption and organized massive anti-Kremlin protests in Russia, and survived a nerve-agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin. He is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence for fraud. Speaking Wednesday via video link from a maximum security prison, Navalny asked for more time to study the 196 files that make up the extremism case. The judge gave him 10 days to study the case pending the trial, for which no date has been set yet.

