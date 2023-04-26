Youngkin in Japan to forge supply chains with ‘friends’

TOKYO (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has said while visiting Tokyo that he hopes to forge “trusted supply chain relationships” with U.S. allies and friends to create supply chains that are not China-dependent. Youngkin, considered a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, is making his first trip to Asia, having stopped in Taiwan. He will also travel to South Korea. He spoke at a news conference with Micron Executive Vice President Manish Bhatia and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who planned to meet with Japanese semiconductor executives. Micron, a leading semiconductor maker, is in the midst of a $3 billion expansion of a computer chips factory in Manassas, Virginia. Youngkin hopes to attract more chip makers to the state.

