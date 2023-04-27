Global Citizen’s next campaign: Reform climate financing

NEW YORK (AP) — The nonprofit Global Citizen announced Thursday a new campaign to support the reform of global banks and climate financing. The Global Citizen NOW summit in New York brings together politicians, business and philanthropic leaders and celebrities to try to channel the support of individuals from around the world toward change. Actor Hugh Jackman and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans joined Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley to launch the campaign. Mottley has championed proposals to lower the interest rates for loans provided to lower income countries and to increase funds for climate adaption.

