Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Authorities say Israeli security forces have shot and killed a suspected Palestinian assailant in the West Bank. Thursday’s incident stirred tensions in the occupied territory at a time of unusually high violence. The Israeli military said it received reports that a Palestinian had tried to carry out a car-ramming attack near the large West Bank settlement of Ariel. Israeli soldiers opened fire at the suspected assailant after they realized he was wielding a knife, the military added. The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the man killed as 39-year-old Ahmed Taha from the northern Palestinian village of Salfit. No other casualties were reported.

