Man held over German gym attack suspected in earlier killing

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a man arrested over last week’s stabbing attack at a gym in western Germany in which four people were wounded is now also a suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier this month. The 26-year-old Syrian was arrested at his apartment in Duisburg on Sunday in connection with the April 18 gym stabbing in the city. On Thursday, prosecutors in Duesseldorf said he was now also a suspect in the stabbing of a 35-year-old man in Duisburg in the early hours of April 9. The victim, who suffered multiple wounds, died a few hours after the attack. In a statement, prosecutors said DNA from the scene and the suspect’s shoes linked him to that attack.

