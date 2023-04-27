Poland probes parts of aerial military object found in woods

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors and security service personnel in Poland are investigating the remains of an aerial military object that was found in woods in the center of the country. The Defense Ministry said on Twitter that the object did not pose a threat to local residents. It was found in woods near Zamosc, a town near the city of Bydgoszcz which is located some 265 kilometers (164 miles) northwest of Warsaw. Poland’s justice minister reported Thursday that the district prosecutor’s office in the city of Gdańsk is leading the investigation, with military experts, police and military counterintelligence agents also involved. Poland’s security services are on high alert due to Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine

