Suspect in fatal Hawaii cockfight shooting pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (AP) — A man accused of firing into a large crowd at a Hawaii cockfight during a shooting that killed two people has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Jacob Borge’s attorney entered the pleas on his behalf during a brief arraignment. Borge appeared in court via video from the jail where he’s being held without bail. He was indicted on 11 felony charges, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the April 15 shooting that left wounded three other people at the illegal cockfight. Borge and a 16-year-old boy turned themselves in to Honolulu police after they were identified as suspects.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.