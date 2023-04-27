Train derails in Wisconsin, sends 2 cars into river

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A freight train has derailed in southwestern Wisconsin, possibly injuring one crew member. WKBT-TV reports that the train derailed in Crawford County along the Mississippi River at about 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Crawford County Emergency Management Specialist Marc Myhre says that about 20 BNSF Railway cars were involved. Two ended up in the river but washed ashore. Officials say hazardous materials believed to be batteries were onboard, but they’ve been contained and don’t pose a threat to the public. BNSF Railway spokesperson Lena Kent says two of the train’s three locomotives and an unknown number of cars carrying “freight of all kinds” derailed on the eastern edge of the river.

