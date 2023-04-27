Trump lawyer questions E. Jean Carroll at rape lawsuit trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer sought to pick apart a decades-old rape claim against the former president, questioning why accuser E. Jean Carroll did not scream or seek help when Trump allegedly attacked her in a department store. But Carroll on Thursday rebuffed Joseph Tacopina’s suggestion that rape victims are supposed to act a certain way, saying such thinking deters women from coming forward. Carroll is a writer and former magazine advice columnist. She is suing Trump over her claim that he raped her in a dressing room at a Manhattan store in the 1990s. Trump says the encounter never happened.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.