Vermont passes bills aimed at protecting abortion pills

The Vermont Legislature has passed reproductive and gender-affirming health care bills with a late addition aimed at protecting access to a medication widely used in abortions — even if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration withdraws its approval of mifepristone. The bills protect providers from discipline for providing legally protected reproductive and gender affirming health care services. Legislators recently tacked on medicated abortion to the definition of legally protected reproductive health care services and believe they are the first state to do so. Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court preserved women’s access to the drug, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.

