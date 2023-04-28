Audit: Marijuana-rich Oregon must prep for US legalization

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon should prepare for the U.S. government eventually legalizing marijuana and position the state as a national leader in the industry. That’s what state auditors pushed for in a new report. Oregon has huge stockpiles of the drug. If marijuana is ever legalized nationally, Oregon would be competing with other pot-producing states for the export market, particularly California. A total of 21 states have legalized recreational use of marijuana, but activists see little chance of the current Congress moving toward national legalization. Still, there’s hope the Biden administration will allow pot commerce among states that have legalized it.

