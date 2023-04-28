Suns, Mercury unveil local media deal with RSNs struggling

PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA’s Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury announced a new media rights deal that could pave the way for local sports broadcasts following the much-publicized struggles of regional sports networks. The Suns have partnered with Gray Television Inc., which includes three local TV affiliates, and Kiswe, which provides live streaming. Suns and Mercury games will be available for nearly 2.8 million households in Arizona, which the teams say more than triples the current number of Arizona homes both teams can reach. Games will be available in the Phoenix, Tucson and Yuma media markets.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.